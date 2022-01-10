Detroit Lions awarded former Rams DB off waivers

The 2021 regular season is officially over for the Detroit Lions and they have already started to make some roster moves.
Just moments ago, it was announced that the Lions have claimed defensive back JuJu Hughes off waivers.
Hughes previously played for the Los Angeles Rams, which explains his connection to Lions general manager Brad Holmes.
The #Broncos claimed DB Essang Bassey and the #Lions claimed DB Juju Hughes off waivers, per the wire.
Both claims — and all others starting today — are deferred until after the Super Bowl and they're ineligible to play in the postseason.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings