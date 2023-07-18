The Detroit Lions have had their share of memorable free-agent signings over the years, but one name stands out above the rest. According to a recent article from CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo, the Lions' best free agent signing of all time is none other than cornerback Dick LeBeau.

Detroit Lions' best free-agent signing of all time

LeBeau's Hall of Fame career and remarkable interception record during his 14 seasons in Detroit earned him this prestigious title. Here is what DeArdo has to say about LeBeau being the Lions best free-agent signing of all time.

“As a rookie, LeBeau was cut by the Browns during training camp. He was signed a few months later by the Lions, where he carved out a Hall of Fame career. During his 14 seasons in Detroit, LeBeau picked off 62 passes, which is tied for 10th all-time. LeBeau was part of a dynamic duo that included Hall of Fame defensive back “Night Train Lane,” who retired with 68 career interceptions. A two-time Super Bowl winning defensive coordinator with the Steelers, LeBeau was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.”

The Bottom Line – A Legendary Addition

As fans debate and discuss the greatest free agent signings in the Lions' history, Dick LeBeau's name emerges as a legendary addition that shaped the team's fortunes. His interception record and partnership with “Night Train Lane” exemplify the impact he had on the Lions' defense and the league as a whole. To this day, LeBeau's legacy resonates, reminding fans of the thrilling moments he provided on the field. With his induction into the Hall of Fame, LeBeau solidified his place among football's elite, and the Lions proudly honor him as their best free-agent signing of all time.