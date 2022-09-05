This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will kick off their 2022 regular season when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field.

Expectations are definitely higher for the Lions as they head into their second season under head coach Dan Campbell after they won just three games in 2021 (3-13-1).

Detroit Lions betting odds: Week 1 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

According to the most up-to-date odds from DraftKings, the Philadelphia Eagles are currently a 4-point favorite over the Detroit Lions with the over/under sitting at 49.

In 2021, the Lions hosted the Eagles on Halloween and the Eagles absolutely dominated during a 44-6 win.

Dan Campbell recently told the fans who were in attendance at Ford Field for the Family Fun Fest that nobody is going to take advantage of their hospitality.

Here is the full transcript of Campbell’s message for Lions fans who were in attendance at Ford Field.

“You guys have heard me say this, but I think what makes Detroit special is the fact that the fans, you guys will roll your sleeves up and put in a hard day’s work and I think we want to model ourselves after that,” Campbell said. “I’ll tell you what, you would give your coat in winter. You would give your coat to somebody in winter that needed it, man. That’s what this community’s about.

“However,” he continued, pausing for effect. “However … however, nobody will take advantage of our hospitality. Nobody. So that’s who we’re about, that’s what they’re about. This team is working their rear off to give you something to be proud of. We’re grinding it out right now and I know this, we are fricking starving. We are starving … so the hyenas better get out of the way.”