We are just 26 days away from the Detroit Lions‘ first regular season game of the 2022 season and as you have probably heard by now, each and every game on their schedule will begin at 1:00 p.m ET, with most of those games being broadcast on FOX.

Last week, FOX released their broadcasting assignments for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season and their No. 1 team is Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, along with sideline reporters, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi.

From FOX:

Entering their second season together, the critically acclaimed duo of play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen calls FOX’s top regular and postseason games, culminating with Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 , live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Joining them from the sidelines are Erin Andrews, the first woman singularly honored with the Pat Summerall Award, and Tom Rinaldi, a 17-time Sports Emmy Award winner. Mike Pereira, former NFL Vice President of Officiating, returns as rules analyst, offering his unparalleled takes on the most pivotal calls of the week.

Burkhardt, Olsen, Andrews, Rinaldi and Pereira open Week 1 with FOX’s first edition of AMERICA’S GAME OF THE WEEK, the No. 1 show on all of television for 13 consecutive years and most-watched NFL window for the last 21 seasons, as the Minnesota Vikings host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 4:25 PM ET.

FOX releases broadcast team for Detroit Lions Week 1 matchup vs. Eagles

One of the Detroit Lions‘ games that will be shown on FOX is their Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles and the broadcast team for that game has also been announced.

Multi-sport play-by-play announcer Adam Amin, in his third season with FOX, again pairs with three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth in the booth. Kristina Pink, in her 10th year with FOX, joins the duo with reporting duties. In Week 1, the crew calls the 1:00 PM ET Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions matchup.

Nation, other than Thanksgiving Day, do you think the Detroit Lions will have one of the top broadcast teams for FOX?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

