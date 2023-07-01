Merch
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions Biggest X-Factor Entering 2023 Season

By W.G. Brady
We are roughly two months away from watching our Detroit Lions take the field for the first time in what could be a very special 2023 NFL season in the Motor City. No matter where you look, the Lions are the favorites to win the NFC North, but that does not mean they won't need some things to go their way in 2023 to get the job done. The 33rd Team has released who they will be the “Biggest X-Factor” for each NFL team this coming season, and for the Lions, EDGE James Houston gets the nod.

James Houston Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Biggest X-Factor Entering 2023 Season

Here is a summary of what Andy Benoit of The 33rd Team has to say about Houston being the “Biggest X-Factor” for the Lions in 2023.

  • James Houston, a sixth-round rookie, initially joined the practice squad but emerged as a formidable edge rusher for the Detroit Lions.
  • Houston's film showcased his explosiveness and bendability, crucial traits for an NFL edge rusher.
  • He displayed a promising repertoire of moves, including a notable spin move that defeated a Panthers left tackle.
  • While Hutchinson may be the Lions' best all-around defensive player, Houston is considered the most threatening.
  • Collectively, Hutchinson and Houston have the potential to become the league's best young pass-rushing tandem.
Bottom Line: 2023 Could be a BLAST in the Motor City

If the Lions can stay healthy during the upcoming season, and if QB Jared Goff can duplicate what he did in 2022, it is going to be a very fun season in the Motor City. That being said, if players like James Houston raise their game to another level, the Lions have a chance to make the 2023 campaign one the fans will never forget.

