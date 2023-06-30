The Detroit Lions have been generating buzz for the upcoming 2023 season, boasting a roster filled with talent that surpasses their recent history. However, upon closer inspection, there are still areas on the team that could benefit from further enhancement. One such area is the interior defensive line. Pro Football Focus suggests that the Lions should target free agent DL Matt Ioannidis to bolster their defensive front before training camp commences.

1 Free Agent the Detroit Lions should sign before Training Camp

According to Pro Football Focus, Matt Ioannidis brings a surprising level of talent and experience to the table, and his addition to the Lions' defensive line would significantly contribute to making life difficult for opposing quarterbacks.

Ioannidis was one of the more surprising cap casualties heading into 2022, ultimately landing with the Carolina Panthers on a one-year, $5.9 million flier. He paired well with nose tackle Derrick Brown as a lighter pass rusher up the middle. Ioannidis has missed time here and there in recent seasons with injuries, but he's been a consistently strong pass rusher from the interior, earning pass-rush grades of 69.1 or better in each of the past six seasons with a pressure rate of around 10% in each of the past two. He can help a lot of teams make things tough on opposing quarterbacks.

A reliable veteran on the interior next to 2021 third-round pick Alim McNeill could be a key addition to a young Lions defensive line that was gashed up the middle at times in 2022. Detroit does not have many holes left, but not significantly addressing the interior of the defensive line this offseason — via the draft or free agency — leaves an area in need of reinforcements.

Key Points

The Detroit Lions should consider signing free agent DL Matt Ioannidis to bolster their interior defensive line.

Ioannidis has a proven track record as a strong pass rusher from the interior, consistently achieving high pass-rush grades over the past six seasons.

His partnership with Derrick Brown in the Carolina Panthers demonstrated his ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks effectively.

Adding a reliable veteran presence alongside Alim McNeill would strengthen the Lions' young defensive line.

Failure to address the interior defensive line could leave a significant gap in the team's defensive strategy.

Bottom Line – Fortifying the Lions' Defense

As the Detroit Lions gear up for the 2023 season, strategic roster moves are essential for the team's success. The potential signing of Matt Ioannidis represents a significant opportunity to enhance the Lions' interior defensive line. By adding a reliable and experienced pass rusher, the team can solidify their defense and create a formidable force that opponents will struggle to overcome.