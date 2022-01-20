Detroit Lions C Frank Ragnow knows rookie T Penei Sewell is going to be ‘special’

When the Detroit Lions used the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to select OT Penei Sewell, many, including myself jumped for joy.

The reason why I jumped for joy is that after studying Sewell on film, it was obvious to me that he had the tools needed to someday become one of the best offensive tackles in the game.

Well, fast forward to the present and Sewell had an outstanding rookie season. Sure, there were some roadblocks along the way but overall, Sewell emerged as one of the best rookies in the NFL.

One person who agrees that Sewell is going to be special is Lions center, Frank Ragnow.

While reflecting on the 2021 season, Ragnow praised Sewell.

“I thought he was gonna be pretty good, he’s pretty good,” Ragnow said. “He’s got a long way to go too, man, which is nuts. For me, all I care about as a person is work ethic, especially as a rookie. He came in here just humble, quiet, just worked. He started developing that confidence, from day one I knew he was gonna be special and he’s gonna keep getting more and more special for sure.”

The future is bright and Sewell is going to be a big part of it.