Detroit Lions can cross off Miami Dolphins as NFL Draft trade partner

If you would have asked me two weeks ago about what I thought the Detroit Lions do with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, my answer would have been that they will trade it to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 5 and No. 26 overall picks. My reason was simple, the Dolphins coveted QB Tua Tagovailoa and they had the most draft capital to give up to get him.

Since that time, my opinion has slowly changed and after reading what Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated recently published, I believe the chances of the Lions trading the No. 3 pick to the Dolphins is all but dead.

According to Breer, he “can’t find anyone who thinks Miami is taking” Tua Tagovailoa.

Now, it is important to recognize that teams are all about spreading false information about their draft intentions and this could be what is happening with this rumor.

That being said, now that the draft is just 2 days away, I really think the Lions may have to cross the Dolphins off their list as a potential trade partner.