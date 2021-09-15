Detroit Lions CB Amani Oruwariye reacts to Aubrey Pleasant’s notable exchange with Jeff Okudah

The Detroit Lions underwent an offseason transformation, both on and off the field. And one of the several new faces that are patrolling the sidelines is Aubrey Pleasant, who was hired as Detroit’s pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach this past January.

And it will be his responsibility make sure that things in his department are running smoothly. Of course, one of key aspects of his job is how he relates to his players.

And according to Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye, the relationship between the new coach and the players is a good one.

“He came here and challenged everyone,” he said. “He has different ways, different relationships with everyone. That’s two guys wanting to be great. We have a great relationship with coach Pleasant.”

Of course, Pleasant was seen on television during Detroit’s Week 1 loss against the San Francisco 49ers chewing out cornerback Jeff Okudah on the sidelines following a 49ers touchdown. Later, the coach was seen complimenting Okudah, who will unfortunately be absent the remainder of the season thanks to an Achilles injury.

For Oruwariye, it was simply an example of “tough love”.

“Coach Pleasant is a really good coach, probably one of the best I ever had,” he said. “It’s tough love at sometimes but you know it’s coming from a good place.”

“Of course, social media can make things be portrayed in a different way,” Oruwariye continued.

