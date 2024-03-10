Detroit Lions CB Emmanuel Moseley Contract Details Revealed

We now know the Emmanuel Moseley Contract Details

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley has inked a team-friendly one-year contract, and the details have now been revealed. Moseley, who was re-signed earlier this week, will be staying with the Lions for another season after agreeing to a deal worth $2.875 million, with $1 million guaranteed, according to OvertheCap.com.

Emmanuel Moseley Contract Details

The breakdown of Moseley’s contract includes a base salary of $1,125,000, a prorated bonus of $1,000,000, and $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses. The contract also includes $1,000,000 in dead cap money, bringing his total cap number to $2,169,118 for the upcoming season.

Comparison to Previous Contract

This new contract marks a significant change from Moseley’s previous deal with the Lions. When he initially joined the team prior to the 2023 season, he signed a one-year, $6 million contract with $2 million guaranteed. However, his time with the Lions has been marred by injury.

Injury Setbacks

Moseley arrived in Detroit while rehabbing from an injury and underwent a second procedure on his knee, which kept him sidelined through training camp. Despite being activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list at the end of camp, Moseley did not see action until Week 5. Unfortunately, his return was short-lived, as he suffered a torn ACL after just two defensive snaps.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Bottom Line

Despite his injury setbacks, the Lions have shown faith in Moseley’s abilities, signing him to another contract for the upcoming season. With a more team-friendly deal in place, Moseley will have the opportunity to prove himself on the field and contribute to the Lions’ defense in the 2024 season.