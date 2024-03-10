Search

Latest News:

Report: Detroit Lions tender Craig Reynolds

0
The Detroit Lions have made a decision on RB Craig Reynolds.

Moritz Seider upset by ‘bummer’ Detroit Red Wings loss to Vegas

0
The latest Detroit Red Wings loss left Moritz Seider and the rest of the team feeling empty.

Derek Lalonde admits latest Detroit Red Wings loss ‘stings’ more than others

0
Derek Lalonde admits that the latest setback for the Detroit Red Wings stings even more.
W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions CB Emmanuel Moseley Contract Details Revealed

Lions News Reports

We now know the Emmanuel Moseley Contract Details

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley has inked a team-friendly one-year contract, and the details have now been revealed. Moseley, who was re-signed earlier this week, will be staying with the Lions for another season after agreeing to a deal worth $2.875 million, with $1 million guaranteed, according to OvertheCap.com.

Emmanuel Moseley Detroit Lions Emmanuel Moseley Injury Update Is Emmanuel Moseley back with the Detroit Lions? plan for Emmanuel Moseley Emmanuel Moseley will make debut with Lions Detroit Lions Free Agency Emmanuel Moseley Contract Details

Emmanuel Moseley Contract Details

The breakdown of Moseley’s contract includes a base salary of $1,125,000, a prorated bonus of $1,000,000, and $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses. The contract also includes $1,000,000 in dead cap money, bringing his total cap number to $2,169,118 for the upcoming season.

Comparison to Previous Contract

This new contract marks a significant change from Moseley’s previous deal with the Lions. When he initially joined the team prior to the 2023 season, he signed a one-year, $6 million contract with $2 million guaranteed. However, his time with the Lions has been marred by injury.

Injury Setbacks

Moseley arrived in Detroit while rehabbing from an injury and underwent a second procedure on his knee, which kept him sidelined through training camp. Despite being activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list at the end of camp, Moseley did not see action until Week 5. Unfortunately, his return was short-lived, as he suffered a torn ACL after just two defensive snaps.

Emmanuel Moseley injured

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Emmanuel Moseley has signed a one-year, $2.875 million contract with the Detroit Lions, including $1 million guaranteed.
  2. The contract includes a base salary of $1,125,000, a prorated bonus of $1,000,000, and $750,000 in per-game roster bonuses.
  3. Moseley’s previous deal with the Lions was a one-year, $6 million contract with $2 million guaranteed, but his playing time has been limited due to injuries.

Bottom Line

Despite his injury setbacks, the Lions have shown faith in Moseley’s abilities, signing him to another contract for the upcoming season. With a more team-friendly deal in place, Moseley will have the opportunity to prove himself on the field and contribute to the Lions’ defense in the 2024 season.

Latest

Lions News Reports

Report: Detroit Lions tender Craig Reynolds

0
The Detroit Lions have made a decision on RB Craig Reynolds.
Red Wings News Reports

Moritz Seider upset by ‘bummer’ Detroit Red Wings loss to Vegas

0
The latest Detroit Red Wings loss left Moritz Seider and the rest of the team feeling empty.
Red Wings News Reports

Derek Lalonde admits latest Detroit Red Wings loss ‘stings’ more than others

0
Derek Lalonde admits that the latest setback for the Detroit Red Wings stings even more.
Red Wings Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Red Wings are vastly underperforming during absence of Dylan Larkin

0
The absence of Dylan Larkin presented a prime chance for other Detroit Red Wings players to step up and fill the void, but they haven't done so.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Lions Notes

Confirmed: Detroit Lions wanted to select Devon Witherspoon in 2024 NFL Draft

0
NFL Insider confirms who the Detroit Lions were targeting with the No. 6 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL Notes

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas DESTROYS writer Jeff Duncan for fake report

0
WHOA!!! New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas DESTROYS writer Jeff Duncan after Duncan published a report about Thomas being cut.
Lions Notes

Rumor: C.J. Gardner-Johnson could return to Philadelphia Eagles

0
A pair of teams could have their eye on poaching C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the Detroit Lions.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions Should Consider These 3 ‘High End’ Cornerbacks

0
Here are 3 'High End' cornerbacks the Detroit Lions should consider acquiring to bolster their secondary.
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions DE Romeo Okwara Cracks Up Over NFL Combine Twitter Tangle

0
Detroit Lions DE Romeo Okwara's "speedy" response to an NFL Scouting Combine mix-up is winning the internet.
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Report: Detroit Lions tender Craig Reynolds

W.G. Brady -
The Detroit Lions have made a decision on RB Craig Reynolds.
Read more

Moritz Seider upset by ‘bummer’ Detroit Red Wings loss to Vegas

Paul Tyler -
The latest Detroit Red Wings loss left Moritz Seider and the rest of the team feeling empty.
Read more

Derek Lalonde admits latest Detroit Red Wings loss ‘stings’ more than others

Paul Tyler -
Derek Lalonde admits that the latest setback for the Detroit Red Wings stings even more.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

255,324FansLike
128,657FollowersFollow
97,058SubscribersSubscribe

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!