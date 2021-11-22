Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell discusses importance of Thanksgiving Day game

The Detroit Lions will be looking to get into the win column for the first time this season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field this Thursday in the annual Thanksgiving Day game.

And for head coach Dan Campbell, it’s going to be a special day.

“It was always special to play in, because of the fact when you’re growing up and watching that nationally televised game…hell, I grew up in Texas and we watched the Cowboys, but then you watched the Lions,” he explained. “That’s the first team you’re watching, and how you got to see some of the greats.”

“Growing up as a young kid and you see that, you just dream one day of being able to play on that stage, and being able to do it is pretty cool.”

Of course, the Lions are one of the youngest rosters in the NFL and have been forced to play several rookies thanks to injuries to veterans. For Campbell, while they don’t have the results in the form of wins, the young players are getting “invaluable experience” as they’ve began their NFL careers.

“We have the most amount of rookie playing time in the league, or the second most,” Campbell stated. “We’re getting invaluable growth and experience out of our young guys. It hasn’t shown up in the win column, but I feel like these guys are growing. The more investment we get now, the more it will pay off. I’m hoping it will pay off before next season, we hope this thing comes at any time.”

