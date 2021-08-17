Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell explains the release of Don Muhlbach

It’s been 17 years in the Motor City, but all good things must come to and end eventually.

17 seasons

260 career games Thank you, Don pic.twitter.com/E2FGjdQ6sE — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 17, 2021

Veteran long snapper Don Muhlbach has been released by the Lions after 260 career games. According to new head coach Dan Campbell, it was simply time.

“Look, I got the utmost respect for Don,” said Campbell, a former teammate of Muhlbach’s in Detroit. “He was a pro. He was an even better person. He meant a lot to this organization. He always represented it well. He’s an outstanding teammate who’s always locked in. A man of his word. So I hate it, man. This is the hardest time, especially a player like him.”

And just like he’s done throughout his entire career, he handled the difficult news in a professional manner.

“As he’s done his whole career, he handled it like a pro,” Campbell said. “He appreciated that we talked to him, brought him out there, sat with him for a while. … We wanted to make it as good as you could under the circumstances.”

“It’s time,” Campbell continued. “And look, I told those guys out there, as weird as this may sound, this doesn’t mean that he was beaten out. Daly’s here, he’s still got to compete for a job. And he knows that, as does everybody else on this roster. But it just, it was time. And like I say, shoot, man, I wish him the best, him and his family. He’s a stud and I hate that we had to be the ones to do this.”

– – Quotes via The Detroit Free Press