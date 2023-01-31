Jamaal Williams explains why Dan Campbell is a good leader

If you have been in a cave for the past couple of years, let me enlighten you a bit. The Detroit Lions‘ players absolutely love Dan Campbell. Ever since Campbell took over as head coach, players have raved about his ability to relate, and his ability to motivate. On Tuesday, RB Jamaal Williams joined the crew on Good Morning Football, and he explained exactly Campbell is a “good leader.”

Jamaal Williams raves about Campbell

While on Tuesday's GMFB show, Williams said Campbell is a “good leader”, and he explained why he is a good leader.

“Oh, he's a good leader,” Williams said. “Good leaders are the ones it's not always gonna be sunshine all the time. Sometimes, you're gonna be like, ‘What is wrong with this man?' … But you see he just wants to bring the beast outta you.”

Jamaal Williams asked on @gmfb about Dan Campbell: "Oh, he's a good leader. Good leaders are the ones it's not always gonna be sunshine all the time. Sometimes, you're gonna be like, 'What is wrong with this man?' … But you see he just wants to bring the beast outta you." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) January 31, 2023

Bottom Line

Folks, has Campbell made mistakes with clock management and in-game decisions? Absolutely he has. But if you watch a lot of NFL football, you will notice that coaches that win a lot of games with their respective teams also make mistakes throughout the game. Campbell will continue to improve on his in-game coaching, but when it comes to being a good leader, he already seems to be one of the best (maybe THE best) in the entire NFL.



