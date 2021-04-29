Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell reacts to Penei Sewell selection

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions added some strength to their offensive line on Thursday night in the opener of the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting Oregon’s Penei Sewell with the 7th overall pick.

Shortly after the pick was made official, new head coach Dan Campbell joined Fox 2 to discuss the selection and what he feels that Sewell will be bringing to the Motor City as the team continues their rebuilding process.

“We knew it right when Miami made their pick, we knew exactly what was going down,” Campbell told Fox 2. “We didn’t need to worry about anything else. That was our guy. This is a big man who can move. He has great feet, a temperament about him, an attitude and he’s a cornerstone player, man. He’s somebody you can build a team around and that’s exactly why we got him.”

“When you are 330 pounds and you move like he moves, and you know that he’s the second youngest player in this draft, oh my God, the sky’s the limit.”

Of course, Sewell’s physical style of play will certainly bode well with Campbell’s desire to metaphorically bite the kneecaps off their opponents next season.

– – Quotes via Justin Rogers of The Detroit News Link – –

WATCH NOW! Exclusive DSN LIVE coverage!

Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft with Sports Carnage <noscript><iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fdetroitsportsnation%2Fvideos%2F3855346041252891%2F&show_text=false&width=560" width="560" height="314" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowFullScreen="true"></noscript>