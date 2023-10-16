Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions’ Contender Status: Their 5-1 start has everyone talking

Explore the Detroit Lions' contender status with a 5-1 season start. National media hypes their resilience and balanced gameplay. Can they maintain this success?

In the heart of the NFL season, the Detroit Lions are not merely making waves; they're creating tidal surges. Their recent 20-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has left both fans and national media outlets talking about the Detroit Lions' contender status. Let's dive into what the national media has to say about the Detroit Lions' impressive 5-1 season.

Inside The Article
National media hypes up Detroit Lions' contender status Can the Lions continue their early season success?TL;DR (too long didn't read)
Detroit Lions contender status

National media hypes up Detroit Lions' contender status

The Detroit Lions are a very well-rounded team and this plays well for their future success. Even Sports Illustrated noted they were “contenders” due to their ability to face adversity and move past it while still winning. What can't be forgotten is the leadership that exists within this team namely their strengths on the offensive line with Frank Ragnow and Taylor Decker, Jared Goff at quarterback, and the improvements they've made on defense.

It's this defense that is making the most noise. They have now held their opponents to 20 points or less in four of their six contests. They play fast and they play physical and it is evident every Sunday. Aaron Glenn has done a great job turning a question mark into an exclamation point every Sunday.

Read More

Jared Goff has NSFW comment about Detroit Lions fans

Way TOO early prediction for Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens

Detroit Lions studs and duds in victory over Tampa Bay

Can the Lions continue their early season success?

It's the question that looms large in the minds of all Detroit Lions fans. Regardless of whether or not you've buried the SOL moniker or not, there's always the fear of being let down that creeps into the back of your mind. But let's let them rest a bit easier. The Lions currently hold the 31st (out of 32 teams) strength of schedule for the remainder of the season.

The Detroit Lions' 5-1 start is no fluke. They've earned their place among the league's elite, and the national media's recognition reaffirms their contender status. As they navigate through the rest of the season, the Lions' journey is one to watch closely. With their resilient performance, solid teamwork, and a bit of magic in the mix, they're shaping up to be serious Super Bowl contenders.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions are gaining recognition as contenders in the NFL with their impressive 5-1 start.
  2. National media praises their resilience and well-rounded team. The defense's standout performance is a key factor.
  3. As they face a relatively easy schedule, their contender status seems promising.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?