Detroit Lions’ Contender Status: Their 5-1 start has everyone talking

In the heart of the NFL season, the Detroit Lions are not merely making waves; they're creating tidal surges. Their recent 20-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has left both fans and national media outlets talking about the Detroit Lions' contender status. Let's dive into what the national media has to say about the Detroit Lions' impressive 5-1 season.

National media hypes up Detroit Lions' contender status

The Detroit Lions are a very well-rounded team and this plays well for their future success. Even Sports Illustrated noted they were “contenders” due to their ability to face adversity and move past it while still winning. What can't be forgotten is the leadership that exists within this team namely their strengths on the offensive line with Frank Ragnow and Taylor Decker, Jared Goff at quarterback, and the improvements they've made on defense.

It's this defense that is making the most noise. They have now held their opponents to 20 points or less in four of their six contests. They play fast and they play physical and it is evident every Sunday. Aaron Glenn has done a great job turning a question mark into an exclamation point every Sunday.

Can the Lions continue their early season success?

It's the question that looms large in the minds of all Detroit Lions fans. Regardless of whether or not you've buried the SOL moniker or not, there's always the fear of being let down that creeps into the back of your mind. But let's let them rest a bit easier. The Lions currently hold the 31st (out of 32 teams) strength of schedule for the remainder of the season.

The Detroit Lions' 5-1 start is no fluke. They've earned their place among the league's elite, and the national media's recognition reaffirms their contender status. As they navigate through the rest of the season, the Lions' journey is one to watch closely. With their resilient performance, solid teamwork, and a bit of magic in the mix, they're shaping up to be serious Super Bowl contenders.

