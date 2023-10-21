Detroit Lions could get another break as Ravens add another starter to Injury Report.

Detroit Lions could get another big break as Ravens add another starter to Injury Report

On Friday, the Baltimore Ravens released their final injury report of the week, and that report included starting safety Marcus Williams, who has already been ruled OUT for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. Just moments ago, the Ravens added another starting defensive back to their injury report.

Who did the Ravens add to their Injury Report?

On Saturday afternoon, the Ravens added starting CB Marlon Humphrey (illness) to their injury report. Humphrey has been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Sunday's game against the Lions.

CB Marlon Humphrey (illness) has been added to the practice report, and his game status for Sunday is questionable. https://t.co/Y7xLRbYME0 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 21, 2023

Why it Matters

After missing the Ravens' first four games of the season, Marlon Humphrey returned in Week 5, and he has played the last two games. According to Pro Football Focus, Humphrey has struggled in those games as he has posted a PFF grade of just 51.9, which is the worst grade for a cornerback on the Ravens roster. With that being said, it would be a break for the Lions if he is unable to play on Sunday.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Time Will Tell

The Detroit Lions might get lucky as the Baltimore Ravens add starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey to their injury report just before the game. With Humphrey's questionable status due to illness, the Lions could find opportunities to make significant offensive gains in their matchup against the Ravens. As game day approaches, the impact of this late addition to the injury report will be closely monitored.