Detroit Lions Injury Report: 2 Players Ruled OUT, 3 Questionable vs. Ravens
This Sunday, the Detroit Lions embark on a road trip to challenge the Baltimore Ravens, who currently top the AFC North with a 4-2 record. A Lions' win would propel them to a 6-1 season record at the top of the NFC North, just before they head into a well-deserved bye week. Moments ago, the Lions unveiled their Week 7 injury report, revealing the list of players who are officially ruled OUT for the upcoming Sunday game.
Final Injury Report for Week 7 Matchup vs. Ravens
Here is the full injury report for this week's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|David Montgomery
|RB
|ribs
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|James Mitchell
|TE
|hamstring
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Josh Paschal
|DL
|knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Craig Reynolds
|RB
|hamstring/toe
|NP
|LP
|LP
|questionable
|Brian Branch
|DB
|ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|knee
|not listed
|LP
|FP
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|hamstring
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|calf
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|toe
|LP
|FP
|FP
Why it Matters
As you can see above, both RB David Montgomery and G Jonah Jackson have already been ruled OUT for Sunday's game. In addition, TE James Mitchell, DL Josh Paschal, and RB Craig Reynolds are all QUESTIONABLE. On the bright side, Brian Branch, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Sam Laporta, who were all limited on Thursday, were full participants on Friday, which means they are good to go against the Ravens.