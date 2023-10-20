Detroit Lions Injury Report: 2 Players Ruled OUT, 3 Questionable vs. Ravens

This Sunday, the Detroit Lions embark on a road trip to challenge the Baltimore Ravens, who currently top the AFC North with a 4-2 record. A Lions' win would propel them to a 6-1 season record at the top of the NFC North, just before they head into a well-deserved bye week. Moments ago, the Lions unveiled their Week 7 injury report, revealing the list of players who are officially ruled OUT for the upcoming Sunday game.

Final Injury Report for Week 7 Matchup vs. Ravens

Here is the full injury report for this week's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game Status Jonah Jackson G ankle NP NP NP out David Montgomery RB ribs NP NP NP out James Mitchell TE hamstring LP LP LP questionable Josh Paschal DL knee LP LP LP questionable Craig Reynolds RB hamstring/toe NP LP LP questionable Brian Branch DB ankle LP LP FP Teddy Bridgewater QB knee not listed LP FP Jahmyr Gibbs RB hamstring LP LP FP Sam LaPorta TE calf LP LP FP Frank Ragnow C toe LP FP FP

Why it Matters

As you can see above, both RB David Montgomery and G Jonah Jackson have already been ruled OUT for Sunday's game. In addition, TE James Mitchell, DL Josh Paschal, and RB Craig Reynolds are all QUESTIONABLE. On the bright side, Brian Branch, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Sam Laporta, who were all limited on Thursday, were full participants on Friday, which means they are good to go against the Ravens.