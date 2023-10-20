Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Injury Report: 2 Players Ruled OUT, 3 Questionable vs. Ravens

This Sunday, the Detroit Lions embark on a road trip to challenge the Baltimore Ravens, who currently top the AFC North with a 4-2 record. A Lions' win would propel them to a 6-1 season record at the top of the NFC North, just before they head into a well-deserved bye week. Moments ago, the Lions unveiled their Week 7 injury report, revealing the list of players who are officially ruled OUT for the upcoming Sunday game.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
Jonah JacksonGankleNPNPNPout
David MontgomeryRBribsNPNPNPout
James MitchellTEhamstringLPLPLPquestionable
Josh PaschalDLkneeLPLPLPquestionable
Craig ReynoldsRBhamstring/toeNPLPLPquestionable
Brian BranchDBankleLPLPFP
Teddy BridgewaterQBkneenot listedLPFP
Jahmyr GibbsRBhamstringLPLPFP
Sam LaPortaTEcalfLPLPFP
Frank RagnowCtoeLPFPFP

Why it Matters

As you can see above, both RB David Montgomery and G Jonah Jackson have already been ruled OUT for Sunday's game. In addition, TE James Mitchell, DL Josh Paschal, and RB Craig Reynolds are all QUESTIONABLE. On the bright side, Brian Branch, Jahmyr Gibbs, and Sam Laporta, who were all limited on Thursday, were full participants on Friday, which means they are good to go against the Ravens.

