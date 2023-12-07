Detroit Lions could get unexpected boost before playoffs

The Detroit Lions are on the cusp of receiving a significant boost to their defense with the anticipated return of pass-rushing specialist, James Houston. On Wednesday, Houston spoke to reporters and indicated that he is on pace to return to the Lions lineup BEFORE the end of the regular season.

What did Houston Say?

Suffering a fractured ankle in Week 2, Houston has been on the road to recovery, recently transitioning from rehabilitation to practice field activities. His comeback could be the catalyst the Lions need, especially considering his impressive performance last season where he recorded 8.0 sacks in just seven games.

“It’s looking like the timeline is before the playoffs, I should be able to get some games in,” Houston said.

Houston's ability to generate explosive plays and turnovers is exactly what the Lions need to enhance their defensive strategy and potentially swing the momentum in crucial upcoming games.

“I feel like me personally as a player, I’m more of like a — I feel like it’s not humble saying it — but I feel like I’m a game-changer,” he said. “I make some very explosive plays, and I feel like that’s what the team needs. They need turnovers, they need explosive plays to swing that momentum in our favor, and I feel like that’s something I’m really good at.”

The Bottom Line – Houston's Return, Lions' Gain

The prospective return of James Houston to the Detroit Lions' defense is a development that could dramatically influence the team's performance as they approach the playoffs. Houston, known for his explosive plays and ability to disrupt the opposition's offensive rhythm, adds a critical dimension to the Lions' defensive unit. His track record of making impactful plays in limited appearances last season underscores his potential to significantly contribute to the Lions' defensive success. As Houston prepares to return, the anticipation and excitement are palpable, not only for the team but also for the fans, who eagerly await the resurgence of a player who has already proven his capacity to be a game-changer.