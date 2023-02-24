Detroit Lions cut DL Michael Brockers

The Detroit Lions have released veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers in an expected move that opens up $10 million in cap space. Brockers was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in a trade two years ago. He played very little in 2022 and he made very little impact when he did play. Despite his reduced playing time, Brockers remained a team captain and maintained his leadership role. By cutting Brockers, the Lions now have additional room to re-sign their own free agents and address their needs in free agency.

What They Are Saying

“I know I can still play,” Brockers told the Free Press. “I know I can still play in this league physically. Mentally, it’s a thing that I’m kind of thinking about, but other than that, not really. I’m just finishing this year out strong and get into the offseason and see what happens after that.”