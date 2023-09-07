Detroit Lions DB Brian Branch suffers injury vs. Chiefs

Just before the end of the third quarter of Thursday's game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs, Lions rookie Brian Branch appeared to suffer an injury. Following a long gain from Chiefs TE Noah Gray, Branch was down on the field and the Lions trainers had to come out. Thankfully, the Lions rookie was eventually able to walk off the field under his own strength.

UPDATE: According to the Lions, they have dodged a bullet as Branch is dealing with cramps. Whew!

What happened to Brian Branch?

On the play, Lions' safety Kerby Joseph whiffed on a tackle on Gray and Branch jumped over him before landing and going down onto the field.

Why it Matters

If Branch has to miss time, it is a huge loss for the Lions. Earlier in the game, the youngster had his “Hello NFL” moment when he picked off the great Patrick Mahomes and returned it for a touchdown.

Bottom Line: Fingers Crossed

The bad news is that Branch appeared to suffer an injury late in the third quarter of Thursday's game. The good news is that he was able to walk off the field under his own power. Let's hope Branch is fine, as he has already proven that he has what it takes to be a difference-maker in the NFL.