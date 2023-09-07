Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions DB Brian Branch suffers injury vs. Chiefs

Detroit Lions DB Brian Branch suffers injury vs. Chiefs: Welp, this is not what we wanted to pass along tonight.

Detroit Lions DB Brian Branch suffers injury vs. Chiefs

Just before the end of the third quarter of Thursday's game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs, Lions rookie Brian Branch appeared to suffer an injury. Following a long gain from Chiefs TE Noah Gray, Branch was down on the field and the Lions trainers had to come out. Thankfully, the Lions rookie was eventually able to walk off the field under his own strength.

Inside The Article
Detroit Lions DB Brian Branch suffers injury vs. ChiefsWhat happened to Brian Branch?Why it MattersTL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: Fingers Crossed

UPDATE: According to the Lions, they have dodged a bullet as Branch is dealing with cramps. Whew!

Brian Branch Sums Up His Game Brian Branch suffers injury

What happened to Brian Branch?

On the play, Lions' safety Kerby Joseph whiffed on a tackle on Gray and Branch jumped over him before landing and going down onto the field.

Read More

Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery scores HUGE TD vs. Chiefs [Video]

Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus fires shot at Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions rookie Brian Branch intercepts Patrick Mahomes and TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE! [Video]

Why it Matters

If Branch has to miss time, it is a huge loss for the Lions. Earlier in the game, the youngster had his “Hello NFL” moment when he picked off the great Patrick Mahomes and returned it for a touchdown.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Injury Scare for Brian Branch: Late in the third quarter of the game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs, Lions rookie Brian Branch appeared to suffer an injury. This incident occurred following a long gain by Chiefs tight end Noah Gray, during which Branch was down on the field, prompting the Lions' trainers to intervene.
  2. Tackle Attempt Gone Wrong: The injury incident was a result of a tackle attempt by Lions' safety Kerby Joseph on Noah Gray. Brian Branch, displaying agility and athleticism, attempted to leap over Joseph but landed awkwardly, leading to his fall and injury scare.
  3. Potential Impact on the Lions: The possible absence of Brian Branch due to injury could have significant implications for the Lions. Earlier in the game, Branch had a standout moment when he intercepted star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and returned the interception for a touchdown. Losing such a promising rookie, especially after a game-changing play, would be a substantial setback for the team.

Bottom Line: Fingers Crossed

The bad news is that Branch appeared to suffer an injury late in the third quarter of Thursday's game. The good news is that he was able to walk off the field under his own power. Let's hope Branch is fine, as he has already proven that he has what it takes to be a difference-maker in the NFL.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?