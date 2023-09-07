Detroit Lions rookie Brian Branch intercepts Patrick Mahomes and TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE! [Video]

Detroit Lions rookie Brian Branch intercepts Patrick Mahomes and TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE!

LET'S FREAKING GO!!! Just moments ago, with the Detroit Lions trailing the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 14-7 in the third quarter, rookie Brian Branch made an absolute statement by intercepting Patrick Mahomes and taking it to the house!

Take a look as Branch showed exactly why the Lions coaching staff is so excited about him as he picks off Mahomes and takes it back for six.

Why it Matters

Heading into tonight's game, Patrick Mahomes had NEVER thrown an interception in a Week 1 game. On top of that, the Pick 6 by Branch was only the third Pick 6 Mahomes has thrown in his entire career. Following an extra point by the Lions, the game was tied up 14-14 in the third quarter.

Brian Branch sums up his game

“I'm basically like a linebacker who can cover,” Branch said during training camp. “I'm close to the line of scrimmage. A lot more stuff goes on near the line of scrimmage. And being able to hit and cover at the same time.”

Bottom Line: Welcome to the NFL Brian Branch!

Branch's interception and touchdown return against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs was a game-changer in every sense. It highlighted the potential of this rookie sensation, shattered historical expectations, and showcased his versatility as a defensive player. This play not only electrified Lions fans but also signaled a promising future for Branch in the NFL.