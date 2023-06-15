Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson is entering the 2023 season with a new team and a renewed sense of purpose. During a recent minicamp, Gardner-Johnson playfully exclaimed, “Detroit ain't seen nothin' like this!” after a defensive stop during a red-zone drill. His intention was not to offend but rather to express his passion and desire to win. This enthusiasm stems from his previous success, having won three division titles in his first four NFL seasons, including playing in the Super Bowl. The Lions, on the other hand, have not won a division title in over three decades.

‘Detroit Loves me, and I love them'

Gardner-Johnson understands the team's history and the longing of the fanbase for success. He aims to not only bring back the feeling of celebration but also to inspire the Lions to achieve greater heights.

“Listen, Detroit loves me and I love them: That's why I'm here,” said Gardner-Johnson.

After seeing a video of the last time the Lions won a playoff game (following the 1991 season), and watching the fans celebrate, Gardner-Johnson is on a mission to give them that same feeling once again.

“The whole crowd was going crazy — I think a guy was crying in the stands or something,” Gardner-Johnson said, shaking his head. “Think about that. I want to bring that feeling back here.”

Detroit Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson has message for Kansas City Chiefs

The fact that the Lions will face the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in their season opener adds an extra layer of significance to Gardner-Johnson's message. Despite acknowledging the Chiefs' achievement, Gardner-Johnson is determined to make an impact and prove that the Lions are a force to be reckoned with.

“Listen, congratulations to them: They won the Super Bowl,” he said of the Chiefs “But, I'm on a whole different team. This is a whole new season. They'll see us on Thursday night.”

Bottom Line – Embracing the Challenge

C.J. Gardner-Johnson's confident message to the Kansas City Chiefs signifies the Lions' readiness to face top competition head-on. While acknowledging the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory, Gardner-Johnson emphasizes that this is a new season and a new opportunity for the Lions. The season opener against the defending champions serves as a significant test for the team, and Gardner-Johnson's words highlight the determination and competitive spirit within the Lions' locker room. The stage is set for an exciting showdown, and the Lions, led by Gardner-Johnson, are eager to make a statement and kick-start their season on a high note.