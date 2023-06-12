Detroit Lions second-year safety Kerby Joseph has already caught the attention of his teammate, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who believes Joseph has the potential to become one of the best safeties in the game. The Lions' secondary is undergoing significant changes in 2023, aiming to improve upon their performance from the previous season. Alongside free-agent additions like Gardner-Johnson, Cameron Sutton, and Emmanuel Moseley, the Lions also possess promising young talent in Joseph, who has made a strong impression during OTAs and minicamp. Gardner-Johnson acknowledges Joseph's skills and believes that with experience and guidance, he will continue to elevate his game.

Key Points

C.J. Gardner-Johnson praises Kerby Joseph as one of the best young safeties in the game.

Joseph's performance during Lions' OTAs and minicamp has impressed his teammates and coaches.

Gardner-Johnson highlights Joseph's potential and emphasizes the impact of having veterans and support around him.

Joseph showed promise in his rookie season, recording interceptions against top quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers.

The Lions' secondary has undergone significant changes, including the addition of experienced players and the growth of young talent like Joseph.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson says Kerby Joseph is already one of the best safeties

During a recent interview, Gardner-Johnson raved about Joseph, who is only going into his second year in the NFL.

“He’s a second-year player, right? He doesn’t realize how good he is, truthfully,” Gardner-Johnson said last week. “(He’s) one of the best young safeties in the game. He already has, but when he really understands that you ain’t out here by yourself anymore, you’ve got help, you’ve got veterans around you, you can learn the game a little bit more, you’re going to see a whole different Kerby Joseph.”

“He’s a ballhawk. I picked off Tom Brady twice in one season. He picked off Aaron Rodgers twice in one season, twice in one game,” Gardner-Johnson said. “That’s hard to do on a quarterback that’s at a level you expect to not make a mistake. For him to take that step, he’s just scratching the surface.”

Bottom Line – The Future Shines Bright for Joseph and the Lions

Kerby Joseph's early success and recognition from his teammates, particularly C.J. Gardner-Johnson, indicate a bright future for the young safety. His impressive rookie season, including standout performances against elite quarterbacks, demonstrates his potential and playmaking abilities. As Joseph continues to develop and gain experience, guided by experienced veterans and coaching staff, his impact on the Lions' defense is expected to grow. The Lions' commitment to improving their secondary, combined with Joseph's emerging talent, bodes well for the team's defensive success in the upcoming season and beyond.