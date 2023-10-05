Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn does not let the ‘white noise' bother him

In the wake of the Detroit Lions‘ Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, where they allowed 37 points and 393 yards of offense, criticism began to swirl around defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Detractors questioned the progress of Glenn's defense in his third year at the helm. However, Glenn swiftly silenced the doubters as the Lions shut down the Falcons and Packers in back-to-back weeks.

What did Aaron Glenn Say?

But for Aaron Glenn, vindicating his critics was never the goal. He responded by likening the outside noise to “white noise,” a distraction he's learned to ignore throughout the years.

Glenn understands the nature of the game, where one moment you're the hero and the next, you're the scapegoat. The world of football coaching is one that demands thick skin, as criticism comes with the territory.

“I played one of the hardest positions there is in this league and once you get beat, you’re the worst thing there is,” Glenn told reporters. “Once you give up yards, or whatever, as a coach, you’re the worst thing there is, and it’s just part of it. We’re in a business of criticism and that’s not going to change, and I know that and that’s just part of it.”

“I’ve seen a lot of really good coaches not have success early and they’re fired, ” Glenn added. “And then they end up going somewhere where they have the time to get exactly how they want to be, and get the staff they want to get in, get the players they want to get in, and you see success.”

Last year, the Lions boasted the youngest defensive roster in the league, and it's natural for such a group to go through growing pains. However, this season shows marked improvement. They are fifth in defensive DVOA in the entire league. (Read more about that here)

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

After initial criticism, Aaron Glenn's Detroit Lions defense rebounded impressively. Glenn dismisses external criticism as “white noise” and values the patience shown by head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions' defense is showing significant improvement this season, ranking well in several key statistical categories.

Bottom Line – Resilience in the Face of Criticism

In the world of NFL coaching, the ability to weather criticism and stay focused on long-term goals is paramount. Aaron Glenn's journey with the Detroit Lions exemplifies this resilience. As the team continues to improve, Glenn's unwavering determination serves as an inspiration to coaches and players alike.