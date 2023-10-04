Detroit Lions DVOA Rankings Following Week 4

Heading into the 2023 NFL regular season, the hope was that the Detroit Lions defense would rise up enough to help the team become a true contender in the NFC. Personally, I predicted that if the Lions could have a Top 15 defense or so that they would not only win their division but they would make a run all the way to the NFC Championship Game. Fast forward the the present, and through the first four weeks of the season, the Lions have one of the top defenses in the league.

What is DVOA?

DVOA, according to Aaron Schatz of FTNFantasy.com, is a method of evaluating teams, units, or players. It takes every single play during the NFL season and compares each one to a league-average baseline based on situation. DVOA measures not just yardage, but yardage towards a first down: Five yards on third-and-4 are worth more than five yards on first-and-10 and much more than five yards on third-and-12. Performance is also adjusted for the quality of the opponent. DVOA is a percentage, so a team with a DVOA of 10.0% is 10% better than the average team, and a quarterback with a DVOA of -20.0% is 20% worse than the average quarterback. Because DVOA measures scoring, defenses are better when they are negative. Every year is normalized so the average for that year is 0%.

Where do the Detroit Lions Rank in terms of DVOA?

When it comes to the Overall DVOA rankings, our Detroit Lions are currently the No. 3 ranked team in the entire NFL! As you can see below, they have the No. 4 ranked offense and — you may want to be sitting down for this — the No. 5 ranked defense!!! In case you were wondering, the Lions currently have the No. 17 ranked special teams unit in the league.

Why it Matters: The Surprising Rise of the Detroit Lions Defense

