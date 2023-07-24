Despite finishing last in the NFL in total defense last season, the Detroit Lions are heading into the new season with ferocity and grit, fueled by Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn‘s vision of a defense grounded in fear and aggression. In spite of the team's past struggles, the Lions showed signs of the defense Glenn envisions in the final ten games of the previous season, averaging just 20.2 points allowed per game.

Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn: ‘The only advantage that we have is fear'

Glenn is well aware of the fact that the NFL is all about favoring the offense, but that does not mean that a defense run by him is going to back down.

“We know what the NFL is trying to do with all defense,” Glenn said. “Everything you can imagine favors the offense. Everything. And the only advantage that we have is fear. That’s the only advantage that we have. And I’m an old-school coach, I know that, and I like playing old-school football and I like beating people up, I like hitting people. And that’s what our defense tried to do for the most part.”

The first thing that we were about is we play with maximum effort. The second thing is when you start to look at the takeaways that we started getting, like what we really started focusing on man, we are going after the ball no matter what, either as punchouts, that’s INTs, whatever it is. Man, we want the ball back cause if we give it back to our offense we know our offense is going to score or put points on the board.

“And the last thing, which is probably one of the most important things is, man, we’re going to be a physical, aggressive and violent defense.”

The Bottom Line – No Lions Left in Slumber

The Detroit Lions defensive reshaping under the philosophy of Aaron Glenn embodies the spirit of a Detroit Lion – fierce, aggressive, and relentless. It's the dawn of a new era where opponents are no longer facing sleeping lions but rather ferocious predators ready to pounce. And with this fear-inspiring approach, the Lions may finally roar louder on the defensive end. Only time will tell if this new approach can bring the turnaround the Lions' fans have been eagerly waiting for.