Detroit Lions DL Michael Brockers sent to AFC in proposed trade

Things have not gone as planned so far for the Detroit Lions in 2022 and with the NFL trade deadline just days away, there has been plenty of speculation that they will be sellers. There are certainly a few candidates who could be shipped out of town by the Lions before the deadline, including veteran defensive lineman, Michael Brockers. In a recent article published by Pro Football Network, a proposed trade would send Brockers to the AFC.

What would the Detroit Lions get in return for Michael Brockers?

Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network suggests the Detroit Lions trade Michael Brockers to the Los Angels Chargers in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick.

Let’s get the Chargers some help by bringing former Rams DT Michael Brockers back to LA. The 31-year-old’s snaps had been dwindling in Detroit in recent weeks, and he was made a healthy scratch against the Cowboys in Week 7. Featured Videos

At this point, it seems inevitable the Lions will release Brockers after the season. They could even cut him before the year is out. As such, they should be willing to trade him to the Chargers for nearly anything. Brockers played under Chargers head coach Brandon Staley and defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill with the Rams in 2020, so he’s already familiar with LA’s scheme. It’s not unreasonable to think Brockers could feel revitalized by moving from a 1-5 Lions team to a Chargers squad that’s in the playoff race. Via Dallas Robinson – Pro Football Network

Brockers really does not have a role on the Lions at this point and if Brad Holmes is able to get any draft pick at all for him, it would be a win.

Nation, would you make this trade?