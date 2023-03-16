Detroit Lions draft prospect, Jalen Carter, pleads ‘no contest’ and receives fine, no jail time

In this upcoming draft, Jalen Carter is one of two premier defensive draft prospects for the Detroit Lions. Earlier today, Carter, who has faced some legal trouble stemming from an incident last fall, pled no contest, reaching an agreement with the Athens-Clarke County solicitor.

via Set Emerson on Twitter

Why it matters:

Jalen Carter had a warrant released for his arrest on the first day of the NFL Combine. He subsequently left the combine to attend to matters and then showed up to his NFL Pro Day at Georgia a little heavier and a bit out of shape, unable to finish drills due to cramping.

Carter is arguably the best defensive prospect in the upcoming draft

These troubles could impact his draft stock, with some believing he could fall to the Lions at #6.

The Big picture for Jalen Carter:

When the news broke of the warrant against Carter, he released a statement claiming that the information therein was incorrect. The statement can be seen here:

Jalen Carter's lawyer's statement on the incident

Carter will be required to pay a fine, probation, attend a driving course, and serve 80 hours of community service per the agreement he reached with the county solicitor.

Jalen Carter by the numbers:

via PFF

Should the Detroit Lions draft Jalen Carter?

Jalen Carter was a stud at the University of Georgia and worked his way into a top-of-the-draft pick. However, these recent issues have caused people to concern themselves with picking him. If he were to fall to the Lions, should they take him? It's understandable to be concerned if you're the Lions with some of the red flags that have popped up since the combine, but if he's there it's going to take a massive risk to pass on someone like Carter, someone who will solidify the interior of your defensive line for years to come.