Detroit Lions elevate 2 players from practice squad for matchup vs. Bears

The Detroit Lions have announced a pair of tactical moves to strengthen their lineup against the Chicago Bears, elevating two key players from the practice squad due to injuries. Offensive lineman Connor Galvin and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna are the latest additions, stepping up to fill critical gaps.

Galvin's promotion is a direct response to offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai being placed on injured reserve and Jonah Jackson‘s unavailability, leaving the Lions in need of bolstering their offensive line.

Bohanna brings his NFL experience from the Dallas Cowboys and is set to substitute for Isaiah Buggs, who is out with an illness.

#Lions have elevated the following Players from the Practice Squad:



Quinton Bohanna and Connor Galvin — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 18, 2023

