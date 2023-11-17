Detroit Lions Injury Report: 2 Players ruled OUT vs. Chicago Bears
This Sunday, the Detroit Lions are poised to enhance their 7-2 record as they host the struggling Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Just moments ago, the Lions disclosed their final injury report for Week 11, indicating a few key issues they're addressing ahead of the game.
Detroit Lions Final Week 11 Injury Report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Isaiah Buggs
|DT
|illness
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|wrist/ankle
|NP
|NP
|NP
|out
|Ifeatu Melifonwu
|S
|hand
|LP
|FP
|FP
|questionable
|Levi Onwuzurike
|DL
|hip
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|ribs
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|toe/back/rest
|FP
|NP
|FP
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
Why it Matters
The Lions are listed as a solid favorite on Sunday against the Bears, but head coach Dan Campbell has made it very clear that though Chicago may have a poor record, they are a formidable opponent who must be taken seriously. If the Lions want to keep pace in the NFC Playoff picture, they must take care of business at Ford Field against the Bears.