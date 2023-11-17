Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Injury Report: 2 Players ruled OUT vs. Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions Injury Report: 2 Players ruled OUT vs. Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions Injury Report: 2 Players ruled OUT vs. Chicago Bears

This Sunday, the Detroit Lions are poised to enhance their 7-2 record as they host the struggling Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Just moments ago, the Lions disclosed their final injury report for Week 11, indicating a few key issues they're addressing ahead of the game.

Detroit Lions Injury Report

Detroit Lions Final Week 11 Injury Report

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Isaiah BuggsDTillnessNPNPNPout
Jonah JacksonGwrist/ankleNPNPNPout
Ifeatu MelifonwuShandLPFPFPquestionable
Levi OnwuzurikeDLhipLPFPFP
Donovan Peoples-JonesWRribsFPFPFP
Frank RagnowCtoe/back/restFPNPFP
Kalif RaymondWRankleLPFPFP

Why it Matters

The Lions are listed as a solid favorite on Sunday against the Bears, but head coach Dan Campbell has made it very clear that though Chicago may have a poor record, they are a formidable opponent who must be taken seriously. If the Lions want to keep pace in the NFC Playoff picture, they must take care of business at Ford Field against the Bears.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?