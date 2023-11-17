Detroit Lions Injury Report: 2 Players ruled OUT vs. Chicago Bears

This Sunday, the Detroit Lions are poised to enhance their 7-2 record as they host the struggling Chicago Bears at Ford Field. Just moments ago, the Lions disclosed their final injury report for Week 11, indicating a few key issues they're addressing ahead of the game.

Detroit Lions Final Week 11 Injury Report

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Isaiah Buggs DT illness NP NP NP out Jonah Jackson G wrist/ankle NP NP NP out Ifeatu Melifonwu S hand LP FP FP questionable Levi Onwuzurike DL hip LP FP FP Donovan Peoples-Jones WR ribs FP FP FP Frank Ragnow C toe/back/rest FP NP FP Kalif Raymond WR ankle LP FP FP

Why it Matters

The Lions are listed as a solid favorite on Sunday against the Bears, but head coach Dan Campbell has made it very clear that though Chicago may have a poor record, they are a formidable opponent who must be taken seriously. If the Lions want to keep pace in the NFC Playoff picture, they must take care of business at Ford Field against the Bears.