Detroit Lions elevate kicker to active roster for matchup vs. Broncos!

Detroit Lions elevate kicker for matchup vs. Broncos!

In just over four hours, the Detroit Lions will host the Denver Broncos in a game that could go a long way for both teams in terms of their positioning in the NFL playoff picture. With a win, the Lions would move one step closer to an NFC North crown, while a loss would raise some serious concerns. Just moments ago, the Lions announced that they elevated two players to their active roster, including a kicker!

Who did the Detroit Lions elevate?

The Lions announced that they have elevated K Michael Badgley and DL Bruce Irvin from the Practice Squad to the Active/Inactive list.

Why it Matters

Irvin's rise to prominence is hardly unexpected. The experienced edge rusher notched two pressures and a sack in his debut with the Lions two weeks ago. Hopefully, he can enhance Detroit's pass rush on Saturday night. On the other hand, the promotion of Badgley is quite the curveball. This development likely indicates that the Lions are switching kickers for tonight's game. My guess would be that Riley Patterson will be listed as inactive for the Lions matchup vs. the Broncos.