On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions made their final cuts to get the roster down to 53 players.

Upon the release of that roster, the only quarterbacks remaining were Jared Goff and David Blough.

Earlier this morning, news broke that the Lions had released Blough, leaving them with just one quarterback on their roster.

Please enable JavaScript Beyond the Box: Can we stop talking about backup QBs already?

Detroit Lions expected to sign QB Nate Sudfeld

Just moments ago, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Lions are expected to sign former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

According to Rappaport, the Lions had tried to trade for Sudfeld but now they get him as a free agent instead.

Earlier in the week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talked about whether or not he would keep three quarterbacks (Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo, Brock Purdy, or Nate Sudfeld) on the roster or if he would roll with two.

“Yeah, it’s always hard, but it’s something you debate every year,” said Shanahan on keeping three quarterbacks. “It’s something we’ll debate this year. It’s not always just the quarterbacks, it’s how it plays out with other positions.”

The #Lions are expected to sign former #49ers backup QB Nate Sudfeld, source said. They had discussions about trading for him, now land him as a free agent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2022

During the preseason, Sudfeld, who was originally selected by the Washington Redskins in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, played in three games for the 49ers, completing 26-of-38 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

In his NFL career, Sudfeld has played in just four games, completing 25-of-37 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown to go along with an interception.

Nation, do you like the Detroit Lions’ decision to sign QB Nate Sudfeld? If not, who did you have in mind?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

