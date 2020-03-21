Detroit Lions fan releases emotional Darius Slay tribute video

For the first time in his NFL career, Darius Slay will not be wearing a Detroit Lions uniform when he takes the field. Slay was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a pair of picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

On Saturday, Lions fan Tyler Sawa posted an emotional tribute video that remembers Slay’s time with the Lions.







Check it out.

Thank you From all the big plays on the field, all the local game you attended, joining my podcast when I was rookie and everything in you did in the city in Detroit for the past 7 years. I can’t thank you enough, it was an absolute pleasure watching you ball the last 7 years. pic.twitter.com/ABGUjoW2Nd — Tyler Sawa (@tyler_sawa) March 21, 2020

We will miss you, Big Play!