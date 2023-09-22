Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions fans force Jerry Jacobs to take break from social media

In the world of professional sports, criticism and scrutiny come with the territory. Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs found himself in the spotlight, not for his stellar plays, but due to a challenging game against the Seattle Seahawks. Because of his rough day, Lions fans bashed him on social media, resulting in him deciding to take a break.

Fan-Induced Hiatus For Jerry Jacobs

Fans took to social media to express their criticisms of his play, and their comments were unrelenting. Because of that, Jacobs decided to take a break from social media:

“I know a lot of fans and media know everybody can have one bad game,” Jacobs said. “Every corner can have an off day and I just felt like the people on there didn't understand that. They just kept going and going and I had to block that out because I've been starting here for three years. How in the hell am I suddenly sorry if I've been doing it for so long?”

“As a cornerback, you have to be able to forget things. I'm trying to work on that and be better at that,” Jacobs said. “After the game, I didn't want to do anything, which I guess it's supposed to be that way because we lost. I need to know what I'm capable of.” 

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs faced fan criticism after a challenging performance against the Seattle Seahawks.
  2. Jacobs openly acknowledged his off day but found the relentless fan criticism difficult to handle.
  3. To escape the negativity, Jacobs deleted social media apps from his phone and is focusing on improving his game.
Bottom Line – Rising Above Adversity

Playing cornerback in the NFL is a demanding task, and this season in Detroit has been no exception. The defense was expected to perform better, considering significant investments made by the front office through free agency and the draft. Jacobs acknowledges that part of his growth as a player involves learning to forget past performances and focus on improvement. Let's hope Jacobs is able to have a bounce-back game this week against the Atlanta Falcons.

