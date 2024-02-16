Detroit Lions FB Jason Cabinda makes himself VERY clear

During a recent interview with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda has openly expressed his intent to don the Lions jersey again in 2024, despite facing challenges that would deter many. After a season plagued by injury, Cabinda's focus is squarely on recovery, with an eye toward contributing significantly to the team's future successes.

Focused on Getting Healthy

As of now, Cabinda is focused on getting his body to a place where he is comfortable.

“I think right now I’m just focusing on my body, doing what I can to get my body right, where I want it to be,” Cabinda told the Free Press at Super Bowl 58 last week. “Give myself the best chance to start preparing again, so we’ll see. Take a couple weeks to breathe, kick this knee up, let this knee heal up some, maybe take a trip and then see how I’m feeling.”

“A lot of players go through a ton of injuries and a lot of rehab and stuff behind the scenes that people don’t even know about,” Cabinda said. “So that was difficult for me for sure, and then just the mental aspect of not being able to be out there and be with your teammates, and not feeling as useful cause you’re not out there playing and showing the world what you got.

“So just being able to mentally stay in it and get back to a place where I can get back on that field and be where I was supposed to be again was big for me again, so I’m thankful.”

Unfinished Business

Cabinda made himself very clear that he wants to return to the Lions in 2024 because there is “Unfinished business”.

“I feel like Ben (Johnson) feels,” Cabinda said of the Lions’ offensive coordinator, who withdrew his name from consideration for head coaching positions to pursue a Super Bowl in Detroit. “Unfinished business.”

The Heart of a Lion

Cabinda's journey is not just a personal battle against injury but a narrative that resonates deeply within the sports community. His perseverance in the face of adversity and unwavering commitment to return to peak physical condition exemplifies the ethos of professional athletes dedicated to their craft and team. The Detroit Lions had an impressive run, making it to the NFC Championship game, and Cabinda's efforts off the field underscore the behind-the-scenes struggles and triumphs that athletes endure for the love of the game and loyalty to their team.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Jason Cabinda is determined to return to play for the Detroit Lions in 2024 after spending much of the season on injured reserve due to a knee injury. His commitment to recovery and returning stronger highlights his resilience and dedication to the team. Cabinda shares the sentiment of “unfinished business,” echoing the team's collective goals and aspirations for greater achievements.

The Bottom Line – Building Towards a Brighter Future

As Jason Cabinda focuses on his recovery with hopes of rejoining the Detroit Lions in 2024, his story becomes a beacon of inspiration, not just for his teammates but for the broader sports community. His narrative of overcoming injury and his determination to contribute to the Lions' success encapsulates the essence of professional athleticism — a relentless pursuit of excellence against all odds. With Cabinda and the Lions eyeing unfinished business, the stage is set for a compelling comeback story in the 2024 season, marking another chapter in the team's quest for glory.