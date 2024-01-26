Detroit Lions final Injury Report for NFC Championship game matchup vs. 49ers

This Sunday is a momentous occasion for the Detroit Lions, as they participate in the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over three decades since their last appearance in 1991. In what promises to be a demanding contest, the Lions are set to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in their territory, with the aim of clinching their first-ever Super Bowl berth. Furthermore, in preparation for this crucial game, the Lions have disclosed their final injury report, offering vital information about the team's health status ahead of this key showdown.

Who is on the Final Injury Report

The Lions have revealed their final injury report for Sunday's NFC Championship Game vs. the 49ers. Here is the full report:

As you can see, Jonah Jackson and Kalif Raymond have both been ruled OUT, while Hendon Hooker and Chase Lucas are Questionable.

The Bottom Line – A Test of Resilience and Strategy

The Detroit Lions' journey to the NFC Championship Game is a test of their resilience and strategic prowess, especially in the face of key player injuries. As they face a formidable opponent in the San Francisco 49ers, the Lions' ability to adapt and overcome these challenges will be crucial in their quest for a historic Super Bowl berth.