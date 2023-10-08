Detroit Lions fool everybody with between-the-legs snap vs. Panthers [Video]

Detroit Lions fool everybody with between-the-legs snap vs. Panthers

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson‘s reputation for innovative play-calling reached new heights during their game against the Carolina Panthers. Johnson had already impressed with a successful reverse flea-flicker touchdown earlier in the game, but his creativity knew no bounds. Facing a crucial third-and-6 situation in Panthers territory, the Lions executed a play that left everyone flabbergasted.

Unveiling the Unconventional Trick Play

As you will see in the video below, the Lions directly snapped the ball to running back David Montgomery, but here's the twist: quarterback Jared Goff was still under center when the snap occurred. Center Frank Ragnow delivered a precise snap that traveled right between Goff's legs to Montgomery, who grabbed it and bolted for a first down.

Why it matters: A Jaw-Dropping Trick Play

In a game full of surprises, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson stole the show with an audacious trick play against the Carolina Panthers. This daring call showcased creativity and precision that left fans and analysts in awe.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Innovative Play-Calling: Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator Ben Johnson displayed his creativity and daring approach to play-calling with an unconventional trick play against the Carolina Panthers. Precision and Execution: The trick play involved a snap between quarterback Jared Goff's legs to running back David Montgomery, leaving the defense puzzled. Impact and Legacy: Johnson's ingenious call will be remembered as a moment of football brilliance and innovation.

Bottom Line – A Stroke of EVIL Genius

Ben Johnson's between-the-legs snap call will be remembered as a stroke of EVIL genius. In a game full of remarkable moments, this play stands out as a testament to the Lions' willingness to take risks and think outside the conventional playbook. Johnson probably could have landed a head coaching job following the 2022 season, and you can bet he will highly coveted following the 2023 season.