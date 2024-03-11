Search

Detroit Lions Free Agency Predictions: Josh Reynolds

Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions Free Agency: Should the Lions bring back Josh Reynolds?

Since joining the Detroit Lions, wide receiver Josh Reynolds has proven to be a solid producer on the field. This comes as no surprise, as Reynolds had previous experience playing with Lions quarterback Jared Goff during their time together with the Los Angeles Rams. However, as Reynolds’ contract ends, the question arises: will the Lions choose to bring him back for another season?

Detroit Lions predicted to lose Josh Reynolds Detroit Lions Free Agency

The Reynolds Conundrum

The decision to re-sign Reynolds is not a straightforward one for the Lions. While he has been a reliable target and has chemistry with Goff, Reynolds’ value as a No. 3 wide receiver may lead him to demand a higher salary than the Lions are willing to pay. This puts the team in a difficult position, as they must weigh Reynolds’ contributions against the cost of retaining him.

Predicted Outcome

Given the uncertainty surrounding Reynolds’ contract negotiations, it is predicted that he will test the free agent market. Ultimately, Reynolds may receive offers that exceed what the Lions are willing to offer for a No. 3 wide receiver. As a result, I predict the Lions will let Reynolds walk in free agency and look to add a No. 3 wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft at a more affordable price.

Detroit Lions predicted to lose

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Chemistry with Goff: Reynolds’ past experience playing with Jared Goff could make him an appealing option to re-sign.
  2. Financial Considerations: Reynolds’ value as a No. 3 wide receiver may lead him to seek a higher salary than the Lions are willing to pay.
  3. Prediction: The Lions will let Reynolds walk in free agency. The Lions will target a No. 3 wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft as a more cost-effective option.

Prediction: Reynolds Departs, Lions Draft Replacement

I predict Josh Reynolds will test free agency and ultimately sign with a team willing to meet his salary demands. The Lions, in turn, will look to the draft to find a replacement at a more cost-effective rate.

As the offseason progresses, the Lions will have to make strategic decisions regarding their roster, including whether to retain key players like Josh Reynolds or pursue other options to bolster their receiving corps. The 2024 NFL Draft could offer the team an opportunity to add talent at a reasonable cost, ensuring that they remain competitive in the upcoming season.

