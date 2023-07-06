In a significant move during the first week of 2023 NFL free agency, the Detroit Lions made a crucial addition to their secondary by signing C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The talented defensive back, who tied for the league lead in interceptions last season, joined the Lions on a one-year deal that was considered a steal. NFL insider Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports included Gardner-Johnson on his list of best off-season acquisitions.

Detroit Lions free agent named as top off-season acquisition

Gardner-Johnson's versatility and ability to create turnovers make him a valuable asset for the Lions' defense. His instant impact and leadership qualities have already made him a great fit within the team. With Gardner-Johnson's signing recognized as one of the top acquisitions of the NFL offseason, the Lions have demonstrated their commitment to improving their secondary and adding playmakers to their roster.

“You could substitute the ex-Eagles safety for fellow acquisition Cameron Sutton, or Alabama rookie Brian Branch, and we'd celebrate the move all the same,” Benjamin wrote. “The common thread, of course, is Detroit prioritizing versatility and physicality in its secondary. Gardner-Johnson is the definition of a feisty player, embracing the opportunity to antagonize while ball-hawking from multiple spots. While he may be a one-year rental, he proved with Philly he can be a game-changer, and he fits the Lions like a glove.”

Bottom Line: A Detroit Lions Steal Worth Celebrating

The Lions' acquisition of Gardner-Johnson is a testament to their commitment to improving their roster and addressing defensive needs. The recognition of this signing as one of the top acquisitions of the NFL offseason reinforces the value and impact of Gardner-Johnson's addition to the team. With his playmaking abilities and leadership qualities, Gardner-Johnson has the potential to elevate the Lions' defense and contribute significantly to their success.