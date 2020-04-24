41.2 F
Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn said there were absolutely no offers for No. 3 pick

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn clearly wanted to trade down in the 2020 NFL Draft but unfortunately, he was unable to do so, though it sounds like he still got his target.

The Lions ended up selecting CB Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State and Quinn said that he is very happy with that pick.

Following the draft, Quinn did a video conference call with the media and he was asked about why he was unable to trade down.

Quinn made it very clear that there was never a single offer on the table where he could have moved down in the first round.

Quinn also said he had conversations about trading back into the first round but he is happy with the players who have fallen to Round 2.

Here is some of the other highlights from the presser.

Here is the full presser if you are interested in listening.

By Don Drysdale
Views14

