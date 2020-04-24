Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn said there were absolutely no offers for No. 3 pick

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn clearly wanted to trade down in the 2020 NFL Draft but unfortunately, he was unable to do so, though it sounds like he still got his target.

The Lions ended up selecting CB Jeff Okudah out of Ohio State and Quinn said that he is very happy with that pick.

Following the draft, Quinn did a video conference call with the media and he was asked about why he was unable to trade down.

Quinn made it very clear that there was never a single offer on the table where he could have moved down in the first round.

Bob Quinn said there were a lot of trade conversations, but no firm offer. “We we’re open for business, but nothing was put in front of us.” — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) April 24, 2020

Quinn also said he had conversations about trading back into the first round but he is happy with the players who have fallen to Round 2.

Bob Quinn said they had conversations around No. 25 or so to possibly try to get back into the first round. Didn't happen. Said there are players at the top of the second round they think are good players but it's also a possible trade back area, too. https://t.co/jB9ER8ywrP — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) April 24, 2020

Here is some of the other highlights from the presser.

Bob Quinn said they evaluated Tua — had a really good meeting with him. Talked with Nick Saban about him a bunch. Did say the medical was factored in but thinks he's going to be an excellent pro. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) April 24, 2020

Lions GM Bob Quinn was asked if he could have smoke-screened differently re: QB. He said they evaluated all positions. Notes teams know other teams' cap situations. "Not to put down the pundits out there, but the teams know better than the pundits reporting on it." — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 24, 2020

Bob Quinn said they had no technology issues at all. The RV showed up and was in the driveway. People came by and took pictures.

Had some food delivered and gave some to Steve Lancaster. Has dessert left over.

"A lot of calories that are still in the kitchen right now." — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) April 24, 2020

Bob Quinn on the Packers trading up for Jordan Love: "Interesting." Said Lions had QB on GB's needs board, but not as high. Said to call Gutekunst and ask him about the pick. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 24, 2020

Here is the full presser if you are interested in listening.