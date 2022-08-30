Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes announces North Carolina A&T as halftime performers for Week 1

On Sunday, September 11, the Detroit Lions will host the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Earlier today, the Lions tweeted out a special video to announce their halftime performers for Week 1.

As you are about to see in the video below, GM Brad Holmes has notified the North Carolina A&T Marching Band that they will be performing at halftime of the game between the Lions and Eagles.

It’s safe to say that the North Carolina A&T Marching Band was pretty excited to find out that they will have the opportunity to perform during an NFL game.

Check it out.

The NC A&T Marching Band will perform at halftime of the #Lions home opener against the Eagles. Watch as GM and former Aggie Brad Holmes shares the news with the Blue and Gold Marching Machine!@ncatsuaggies@B_GMM pic.twitter.com/LvJSpmhodt — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 30, 2022

