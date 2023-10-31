Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes discusses trade for Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Brad Holmes discusses trade for Donovan Peoples-Jones

It was not the trade that many had hoped for, but on Tuesday afternoon, just one hour before the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline, news broke that the Detroit Lions had acquired WR Donovan Peoples-Jones from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick. Following that news breaking, Lions GM Brad Holmes spoke to the media about the Lions' newest wide receiver.

What did Brad Holmes Say about Donovan Peoples-Jones?

Just moments after the trade was finalized, Holmes spoke briefly about Peoples-Jones and his fit with the team.

“We’re excited about the kid,” Holmes told reporters just moments after the trade went down. “He’s had good production in the past and he’ll be a good fit here. He’s been a high-character kid. Obviously, he’s from Michigan, he’s from Detroit, he’s a local kid. So I think he’ll be very, very happy. I just talked to the kid, he’s fired up about getting this process going.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: DPJ Is Coming Home

