Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes discusses trade for Donovan Peoples-Jones

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes discusses trade for Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Brad Holmes discusses trade for Donovan Peoples-Jones

It was not the trade that many had hoped for, but on Tuesday afternoon, just one hour before the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline, news broke that the Detroit Lions had acquired WR Donovan Peoples-Jones from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick. Following that news breaking, Lions GM Brad Holmes spoke to the media about the Lions' newest wide receiver.

Brad Holmes discusses trade for Donovan Peoples-Jones

What did Brad Holmes Say about Donovan Peoples-Jones?

Just moments after the trade was finalized, Holmes spoke briefly about Peoples-Jones and his fit with the team.

“We’re excited about the kid,” Holmes told reporters just moments after the trade went down. “He’s had good production in the past and he’ll be a good fit here. He’s been a high-character kid. Obviously, he’s from Michigan, he’s from Detroit, he’s a local kid. So I think he’ll be very, very happy. I just talked to the kid, he’s fired up about getting this process going.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions made a last-minute trade, acquiring wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones from the Cleveland Browns for a sixth-round draft pick just an hour before the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline.
  2. Lions General Manager Brad Holmes expressed excitement about the acquisition of Peoples-Jones. Holmes highlighted the receiver's past production and character as key factors in his fit with the team.
  3. Peoples-Jones, a local kid from Detroit, adds a hometown connection to the team, which is expected to make both the player and the organization happy.
Brad Holmes discusses trade for Donovan Peoples-Jones

Bottom Line: DPJ Is Coming Home

In a surprise trade deal on the brink of the NFL Trade Deadline, the Detroit Lions acquired Donovan Peoples-Jones from the Cleveland Browns, and General Manager Brad Holmes is enthusiastic about the addition. Peoples-Jones' production and character, coupled with his local ties, make him a welcomed addition to the Lions' roster.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?