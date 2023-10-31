Detroit Lions trade for WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

With just one hour remaining until the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline, the Detroit Lions have reportedly made a deal. According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have acquired WR Donovan Peoples-Jones from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

Donovan Peoples-Jones By The Numbers

Peoples-Jones, who was originally selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 6th Round of the 2020 NFL Draft, has played in 50 career NFL games. So far, during the 2023 season, he has just eight catches for 97 yards and zero touchdowns. This performance comes after Peoples-Jones had his best season in the NFL in 2022, as he caught 61 passes for 831 yards and three touchdowns.

Why it Matters

Heading into the 2023 season, the hope was that WR Jameson Williams would come back from his suspension and be a stud in the passing game for the Lions. Unfortunately, that has not been the case as he continues to drop passes. The Lions can use a player who can stretch the field, and that is what People-Jones does best.

Bottom Line: Help In the Passing Game

The Detroit Lions have addressed their need for a wide receiver by acquiring Donovan Peoples-Jones from the Cleveland Browns, providing a boost to their passing game. As the Lions continue their 2023 season, Peoples-Jones' ability to stretch the field and make big plays could be a valuable addition to the team.