Detroit Lions grab two playmakers in Bucky Brooks’ 2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

The 2022 NFL Mock Drafts continue to flow like honey and on Tuesday, Bucky Brooks of NFL.com released his first version.

As far as the Detroit Lions go, Brooks has them selecting Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson No. 2 overall and Purdue WR David Bell No. 31 over (via Rams).

Here is what Brooks has to say about the Lions’ two first-round picks.

Round 1, Pick 2: SELECTION: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge

School: Michigan

Michigan Year: Senior

Detroit coach Dan Campbell could fall in love with the ultra-athletic, high-motor pass rusher with Michigan roots. Hutchinson’s relentlessness and superb technique could make him a double-digit sack artist early in his career.

Round 1, Pick 31: SELECTION: David Bell, WR

School: Purdue

Purdue Year: Junior

The ultra-productive pass-catcher is not flashy but is effective as a No. 1 option in the passing game. Bell’s crafty route-running skills would make him a nice complement to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Nation, would you be happy with these picks?