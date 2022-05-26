Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell gives injury update

Prior to Day 3 of Detroit Lions OTAs on Thursday, head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and he gave an injury update on five players.

Here is what Campbell had to say about Jeff Okudah, Jerry Jacobs, Jameson Williams, Taylor Decker, and Romeo Okwara.

Jeff Okudah – Okudah has been at practice doing individual work and he continues to progress following his Achilles injury

Jerry Jacobs – doing well

Jameson Williams – Campbell laughed as he said Williams is “a week better” as he continues to rehab a torn ACL

Taylor Decker – Dan Campbell said that Decker will not practice as the Detroit Lions are “being smart” with him

Romeo Okwara – Progressing

Some #Lions injury updates at the start of OTAs pic.twitter.com/qZDQ6ZG8ai — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 26, 2022

Dan Campbell takes the podium at Allen Park on day 3 of OTAs and updates on injuries, no new news: -Okudah, out doing individual work, is progressing

-Jacobs, is doing well

-Jameson, "he's a week better" (w/ a laugh)

-Decker, being smart with him, no practice

— Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) May 26, 2022

Detroit Lions success in 2022 may rely on health

When you look at the Detroit Lions roster now compared to last season, there are certainly some improvements but there is no question that Brad Holmes still has some work to do.

Though they did not add a ton of major pieces to the puzzle during free agency, players like Jeff Okudah and Romeo Okwara are returning from season-ending injuries, and if they have a chance to be part of the solution for the Lions.

That being said, if the Lions want to truly compete (and maybe even make a run at the NFL Playoffs), they are going to have to stay healthy.

