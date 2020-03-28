Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia thanks heroes of medical community [Video]

We have all had our challenges in regards to COVID-19 but some of the toughest challenges have been put on the laps of those in the medical community.

On Saturday, the Detroit Lions posted a message from head coach Matt Patricia in which he thanks the heroes and medical community.

A message from Head Coach Matt Patricia thanking the heroes of our medical community and all others making a difference during this challenging time. #StayHomeStayStrong pic.twitter.com/vY1PeJRFjy — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 28, 2020

We certainly echo what Patricia said!

Thanks Jay, Lauren, Kirsten, and others for all you are doing! You are in our prayers!