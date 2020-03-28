44.9 F
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia thanks heroes of medical community [Video]

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

We have all had our challenges in regards to COVID-19 but some of the toughest challenges have been put on the laps of those in the medical community.

On Saturday, the Detroit Lions posted a message from head coach Matt Patricia in which he thanks the heroes and medical community.

We certainly echo what Patricia said!

Thanks Jay, Lauren, Kirsten, and others for all you are doing! You are in our prayers!

