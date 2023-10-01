Detroit Lions honor Miguel Cabrera prior to his final game [Video]

Detroit Lions honor Miguel Cabrera prior to his final game

On Sunday afternoon, Miguel Cabrera‘s Hall of Fame career will officially come to an end when the Detroit Tigers host the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park. Prior to the game, some Detroit Lions players had a message for Miggy.

Lions Honor Miggy

As you can see in the video below, Josh Reynolds, Jared Goff, Penei Sewell, and Marvin Jones Jr. took the time to thank Cabrera and wish him the best moving forward.

Why it Matters

Miguel Cabrera's retirement marks the conclusion of a Hall of Fame-caliber baseball career that has not only captivated fans but also garnered respect and admiration from athletes in other sports. The gesture from Detroit Lions players highlights the significance of Cabrera's impact on the city and the broader sports community.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Cross-Sport Respect: The video featuring Detroit Lions players expressing their gratitude and well-wishes to Miguel Cabrera underscores the unity and camaraderie among athletes in Detroit. It showcases the mutual respect and support that exists within the city's sports community, transcending individual sports. Miggy's Legacy: Miguel Cabrera's career achievements, including two American League MVP awards, a Triple Crown, and over 500 home runs, make him one of baseball's all-time greats. The Lions players' message acknowledges his remarkable career and the lasting impact he has had on Detroit sports

Photo via Evan Woodbery

Bottom Line: Thank You, Miggy!

The heartfelt message from Detroit Lions players to Miguel Cabrera serves as a poignant tribute to a sports icon as he bids farewell to his illustrious baseball career. It demonstrates the profound respect and appreciation that athletes from different disciplines have for Cabrera's impact on Detroit and the broader sports landscape. As he takes his final bow, Cabrera's legacy as a beloved figure in Detroit sports is celebrated and immortalized by this touching gesture from his fellow athletes.