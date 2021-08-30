Detroit Lions include surprises as they cut 9 players

The Detroit Lions have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to trim their roster down to 53 players and prior to practice, they officially announced nine moves.

Here are the moves the Lions made on Monday.

Released:

Breshad Perriman

Waived:

Victor Bolden

Miles Brown

Mike Ford

Alijah Holder

Evan Heim

Damion Ratley

Waived/Injured:

Dan Skipper

Tyrell Crosby

#Lions announce the following roster moves: Released:

Breshad Perriman Waived:

Victor Bolden

Miles Brown

Mike Ford

Alijah Holder

Evan Heim

Damion Ratley Waived/Injured:

Dan Skipper

Tyrell Crosby — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 30, 2021