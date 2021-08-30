Detroit Lions include surprises as they cut 9 players

The Detroit Lions have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to trim their roster down to 53 players and prior to practice, they officially announced nine moves.
Here are the moves the Lions made on Monday.
Released:
Breshad Perriman
Waived:
Victor Bolden
Miles Brown
Mike Ford
Alijah Holder
Evan Heim
Damion Ratley
Waived/Injured:
Dan Skipper
Tyrell Crosby
#Lions announce the following roster moves:
Released:
Breshad Perriman
Waived:
Victor Bolden
Miles Brown
Mike Ford
Alijah Holder
Evan Heim
Damion Ratley
Waived/Injured:
Dan Skipper
Tyrell Crosby
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 30, 2021