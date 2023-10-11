Detroit Lions Injury Report: 10 Players included on initial Week 6 report

Detroit Lions Injury Report
The Detroit Lions resumed practice on Wednesday, and as reported earlier, they were missing a handful of players, including DB Brian Branch, and OG Jonah Jackson. This coming Sunday, the Lions will be in Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the hope is that they get a couple of players, including WR Amon-Ra St. Brown back from injury. Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report of the week, and as you are about to see, they are dealing with multiple issues.
Detroit Lions Injury Report for Wednesday
The initial injury report for the week has been released, and as you can see, there are 10 players included.
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Brian Branch
|DB
|ankle
|NP
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|hamstring
|NP
|Jonah Jackson
|G
|ankle
|NP
|Zonovan Knight
|RB
|shoulder
|NP
|James Mitchell
|TE
|hamstring
|NP
|Emmanuel Moseley
|CB
|knee
|NP
|Taylor Decker
|T
|ankle
|LP
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|abdomen
|LP
|Khalil Dorsey
|CB
|illness
|FP
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|toe/resting player
|FP
Bottom Line: Bring On The Bucs!
The Lions are sitting at 4-1 on the season, but they will have their work cut out for them in Week 6 when they hit the road to take on the Buccaneers, who are in first place in the NFC South. When it comes to this point in the season, every team in the league is dealing with injuries, and the Lions are no exception to that rule. With that being said, it is all about the Next Man Up mentality, and that is exactly what the Lions will continue to do as the season goes on.