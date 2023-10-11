Detroit Lions Injury Report: 10 Players included on initial Week 6 report

Detroit Lions Injury Report

The Detroit Lions resumed practice on Wednesday, and as reported earlier, they were missing a handful of players, including DB Brian Branch, and OG Jonah Jackson. This coming Sunday, the Lions will be in Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the hope is that they get a couple of players, including WR Amon-Ra St. Brown back from injury. Just moments ago, the Lions released their initial injury report of the week, and as you are about to see, they are dealing with multiple issues.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Brian Branch DB ankle NP Jahmyr Gibbs RB hamstring NP Jonah Jackson G ankle NP Zonovan Knight RB shoulder NP James Mitchell TE hamstring NP Emmanuel Moseley CB knee NP Taylor Decker T ankle LP Amon-Ra St. Brown WR abdomen LP Khalil Dorsey CB illness FP Frank Ragnow C toe/resting player FP

The Lions are sitting at 4-1 on the season, but they will have their work cut out for them in Week 6 when they hit the road to take on the Buccaneers, who are in first place in the NFC South. When it comes to this point in the season, every team in the league is dealing with injuries, and the Lions are no exception to that rule. With that being said, it is all about the Next Man Up mentality, and that is exactly what the Lions will continue to do as the season goes on.