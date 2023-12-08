Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Injury Report: 2 Players Ruled OUT vs. Chicago Bears

The FINAL Detroit Lions injury report of the week has been released. Find out how the Lions stand heading into Sunday's game against the Bears.

The Detroit Lions will aim for their second win in a row this Sunday afternoon when they hit the road to face off against the Chicago Bears. A win would propel the Lions to a 10-3 record for the season, solidifying their lead in the NFC North. However, a loss might jeopardize their chances of securing the top seed in the NFC. The team's latest injury report reveals several ongoing concerns, as detailed below.

Detroit Lions Injury Report

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

Below is the Lions' final injury report of the week, and as you can see, Frank Ragnow and Hendon Hooker have already been ruled OUT for Sunday's game against the Bears.

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Hendon HookerQBkneeFPFPFPout
Frank RagnowCknee/back/toeNPNPNPout
Malcolm RodriguezLBankleLPLPLPquestionable
Alex AnzaloneLBhandFPFPFP

Bottom Line: Take Care of Business!

By this stage of the season, no team has a completely healthy 53-man roster, and the Lions are no different. Nevertheless, Detroit needs to secure a victory against a weaker Bears team on their turf. Dan Campbell's adeptness at readying his players after a loss bodes well for Sunday's showdown in the Windy City, and we're counting on that preparation to shine through.

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

