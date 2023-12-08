Detroit Lions Injury Report: 2 Players Ruled OUT vs. Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions Injury Report: 2 Playerz Ruled OUT vs. Chicago Bears

The Detroit Lions will aim for their second win in a row this Sunday afternoon when they hit the road to face off against the Chicago Bears. A win would propel the Lions to a 10-3 record for the season, solidifying their lead in the NFC North. However, a loss might jeopardize their chances of securing the top seed in the NFC. The team's latest injury report reveals several ongoing concerns, as detailed below.

Who is on the Detroit Lions Injury Report?

Below is the Lions' final injury report of the week, and as you can see, Frank Ragnow and Hendon Hooker have already been ruled OUT for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Hendon Hooker QB knee FP FP FP out Frank Ragnow C knee/back/toe NP NP NP out Malcolm Rodriguez LB ankle LP LP LP questionable Alex Anzalone LB hand FP FP FP

Bottom Line: Take Care of Business!

By this stage of the season, no team has a completely healthy 53-man roster, and the Lions are no different. Nevertheless, Detroit needs to secure a victory against a weaker Bears team on their turf. Dan Campbell's adeptness at readying his players after a loss bodes well for Sunday's showdown in the Windy City, and we're counting on that preparation to shine through.